JKB in news

Sir,

The issue that dominated media for last couple of days is unceremonious removal of Chairman J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed, who illegally appointed some of his close relatives and approved loans ignoring rules and regulations thereby causing loss to the bank besides inflating NPAs of the bank. A series of irregularities are being noticed by the state Vigilance department during their raid and sealing of his office. We feel the issue more serious as there appears to be a nexus between chairman and political leadership of the Kashmir centric political parties like PDP, PC and also some BJP leaders.

We fail to understand the concept of these political parties with difference, who claimed to have provided good governance, effective law and order and noticeable development but the general masses are again left high and dry with these scams of whatever magnitude at the cost of public money. We enjoy a solemn faith in our state bank and wished to remain part and parcel of the history of the bank through our small and precious saving schemes and this episode shakes us to an unbearable state. Again who shall own the responsibility? Only chairman or all those who blessed him although his mischiefs, I leave it to my esteemed readers.

WgCdr (Retd) Mahesh Chander Sudan

Sainik Colony, Jammu