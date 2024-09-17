SASTRA celebrates Graduation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Graduation day of SASTRA University was celebrated in a function held here today.

Dr. S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA welcomed the guests, who attended the function.

Ravichandran Ramasamy, NCLT Member (Technical) and former Principal Chief Commissioner to Income Tax (TN) and K. Vidyashankar, Chairman & Managing Director of MM Forgings delivered the graduation day addresses for the graduates from the Schools of Law & Management and Mechanical & Civil Engineering respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Vidyashankar stressed on the need for adaptability, learnability, deployability and responsibility. He also advised the engineers to be tactful in numeracy and strategy.

“The role of graduates in nation building needs to be strengthened through professional skill sets and moral etiquettes as India marches towards a 30 Trillion dollar economy by 2047,” he added.

Ravichandran Ramasamy in his address said that he wanted lawyers and managers to build a self-righteous framework to convert noble thoughts to desired destiny.

Later, both the guests awarded degrees to over 700 graduates.