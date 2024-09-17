Ishfaq Ahmed names 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Championship

NEW DELHI, Sept 17: India U17 men’s team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed named a  23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship Bhutan 2024 on Tuesday.

India will face Bangladesh (September 20) and  Maldives (September 24) in Group A of the SAFF U17 Championship. The  semi-finals will take place on September 28, followed by the final on  September 30. All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium  in Thimphu.

The Blue Colts will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday. India’s 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Championship:Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Roy, Rohit.

Defenders:  Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Chingtham Renin Singh, Jodric Abranches,  Karish Soram, Mohammed Kaif, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Yaipharemba  Chingakham.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam  Samson, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Kh Azlaan Khan, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad  Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ngamgouhou Mate,  Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Hemneichung Lunkim.

