Sarthal Devi Yatra a symbol of rich spiritual heritage of J&K: Vikramaditya

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Chairman of Shri Sarthal Devi Trust Kishtwar and former MLC, Vikramaditya Singh today termed Sarthal Devi Yatra as a symbol of the rich cultural, religious, and spiritual heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Yatra, which is commencing from June 26, is managed by the Shri Sarthal Devi Trust, Kishtwar. In a statement issued here today, Vikramaditya said that the Sarthal Devi Yatra is an important event in the cultural and religious calendar of J&K and emphasized the need to preserve and promote this cultural and religious heritage of the Union Territory.

The former MLC wished all the devotees a safe and auspicious Sarthal Devi Yatra. He also appreciated the efforts of vice chairman Sanjeev Parihar, members of the Trust, District Administration Kishtwar, Police and the local community for organizing and making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Pertinent to mention that the temple of Sarthal Devi Mata is located in Sarthal town of Kishtwar district amidst the mountains of the Pir Panjal range. Sarthal Devi Yatra is an annual pilgrimage, which attracts thousands of devotees from various parts of the State and the neighboring States. The devotees believed that Sarthal Devi is the Hindu Kuldevi residing in Kishtwar and have held her in high reverence.