Locals protest against unscheduled power cuts in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 25: Up in arms against unscheduled power cuts, locals held strong protest demonstrations at many places across Udhampur district.

Reports said that a large number of people at Main Bazar Udhampur, Ward Number 7 Shakti Nagar, Pitan Bhar Udhampur and other areas came out on the road and held protest demonstrations against PDD authorities.

Irate people were raising slogans against the Power Development Department and Government. They alleged that for the last few days, people of the areas were facing frequent unscheduled power cuts with the result water supply had also been severely hit.

“During these hot summer days, long and unscheduled power curtailment has made life miserable,” they said and appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter and ensure adequate power supply to the people in Udhampur District.