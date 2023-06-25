There is rising aspiration among youth to transform India into developed nation: LG

Sinha attends ‘Pedal for Peace’ Award Ceremony at Srinagar

SRINAGAR, June 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinah today attended the Award Ceremony of ‘Pedal for Peace’ Cycle Race -2023 organized by Jammu Kashmir Police.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the winners and congratulated them for showcasing great enthusiasm, commitment and passion. This year, 2557 Cyclists in 8 categories participated in ‘Pedal for Peace’.

“Enthusiasm and commitment of young generation to move forward with one goal and one resolve is the biggest asset of J&K administration. The entire country is proud of our youth for channelizing their energy and transforming the J&K UT into land of Enterprise, Innovation and Invention,” Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinah said.

“Pedal for Peace is a symbol of peace, progress and prosperity and all the efforts are being made to ensure that our youth can improve the sporting talents they have, provided with opportunities to excel and their unique qualities are celebrated,” he added.

At the award ceremony, the Lt Governor highlighted the key endeavours of the UT Administration to promote sports culture in the J&K UT.

Sport as a universal language which brings together all sections of society and unites people. It is the most powerful tool for holistic development and helps in achieving broader goals, the Lt Governor observed.

There is a rising aspiration among the youth to transform India into a developed nation. Today, our youth, especially our daughters, are scripting new history in every sector. Their determination, dedication and hard-work are ensuring inclusive development of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

He lauded the Jammu Kashmir Police for inspiring youth and providing them opportunity to realize their aspirations through its unique initiative like Civic Action programme. The Lt Governor called upon all the sections of the society to come together to fight drug menace. It is necessary to foil nefarious efforts of the neighboring country and build a drug-free Jammu Kashmir, he said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor ; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP; SJM Gillani, Additional Director General of Police, J&K Armed Police, senior officers of Police and Civil Administration; members of J&K Cycling Association, prominent sports personalities attended the felicitation ceremony.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said this event is becoming more and more interesting and added that the number of participants is growing gradually with each passing year. He said that peace marches on foot were held in the past and are still being held, adding that the slogan “Pedal for Peace” gives more strength to speed up the movement for securing more peace in quick time. He further said that the huge participation is a witness that expresses the desire of each of us to strengthen the environment of peace further, and to get rid of the remnant anti national elements. He congratulated & welcomed all participants for becoming part of Pedal for peace mission.

In the morning ADGP Armed J&K; SJM Gillani flanked by DIG Armed Kashmir; Shahid Mehraj, DIG IRP Kashmir; Abdul Qayoom and Commandants of Kashmir based Armed as well as IRP battalions flagged off the different categories of cyclists from Lalit Ghat, Police Golf Course, Srinagar.

The Cycle Race-2023 (Pedal for Peace) event was open for all and was organized in eight different categories such as Senior (Men) above 17 years (ATB) Professional Cyclists, Senior (Men) above 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Senior Girls above 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Junior Girls under 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Jr. Boys under 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Sub-Junior (Boys) under 14 years (MTB) Cyclists, Sub-Junior (Girls) under 14 years (MTB) Cyclists and veterans above 45 years (MTB) cyclists took part in the event.

1st Category Senior Men above 17 years (ATB) Professional cyclists 1st prize was bagged by Adil Altaf of Srinagar Chest No. 29 Rs 50,000, 2nd by Adnan Bashir of Sopore Chest No.22 Rs 30,000, 3rd by Waheed Ahmad of Budgam Chest No.13 Rs 25,000, 4th by Ritesh of Haryana Chest No.30 Rs 15,000, and 5th by Suhaib ul Mehraj of Srinagar Chest No.23 Rs 10,000.

2nd Category Winners among Senior Men above 17 years (MTB) cyclists are 1st Mohd Akbar Khan of Magam Chest No.390 Rs 30,000, 2nd Ronel Kh of Manipur Chest No.506 Rs 25,000, 3rd Avnesh Pareek of Rajasthan Chest No.316 Rs 20,000, 4th Parwez of Budgam Chest No.399 Rs 15,000, and 5th Prithvi Raj Singh of Madhya Pradesh Chest No.313 Rs 10,000.

3rd Category Winners among Senior Girls above 17 years (MTB) cyclists are 1st Prabhjyot Kour of Haryana Chest No.623 Rs 30,000, 2nd Mehak Gupta of Amritsar Chest No.626 Rs 25,000, 3rd Sara of Srinagar Chest No.609 Rs 20,000, 4th Priyanka of Haryana Chest No.621 Rs 15,000, and 5th Wafa Arif of Srinagar Chest No.619 Rs 10,000.

4th Category Winners among Junior Girls under 17 years (MTB) cyclists are 1st Zoobiya Tariq of Lal Bazar Chest No.710 Rs 20,000/-, 2nd Soliha Zahoor of Ganderbal Chest No.701 Rs 15,000, 3rd Madeha Mukhtar of Chattabal Chest No.706 Rs 10,000, 4th Adika Zehra of Srinagar Chest No 707 Rs 5,000 and 5th Farheena Afroza of Kulgam Chest No.721 Rs 3,000.

5th Category Winners among Junior Boys under 17 years (MTB) cyclists are 1st Jehangir Ahmad Ahanger of Budgam Chest No.962 Rs 20,000, 2nd Parvaiz Ahmad Mir of Budgam Chest No.914 Rs 15,000, 3rd Moin Nabi Bhat of Srinagar Chest No.966 Rs 10,000, 4th Wasif Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar Chest No 965 Rs 5,000, and 5th Umar Mohi Ud Din Chest No.937 Rs 3,000.

6th Category Winners among Sub Junior Boys under 14 years (MTB) cyclists 1st Arfat Bashir of Baramulla Chest No. 1459 Rs 20,000, 2nd Tajamul Rashid of Budgam Chest No. 1647 Rs 15,000, 3rd Ikhlak Hussain Mir of Budgam Chest No. 1446 Rs 10,000, 4th Shah Sahil Manzoor of Srinagar Chest No. 1709 Rs 5,000, 5th Yasir Furqan of Budgam Chest No. 1485 Rs 3,000, 6th Faisal Gull of Budgam Chest No. 1715 Rs 1,000, 7th Kirtan Singh of Jammu Chest No. 1613 Rs 1,000, 8th Aakif Noor of Budgam Chest No. 1519 Rs 1,000, 9th Haseeb Jan of Srinagar Chest No. 1414 Rs 1,000 and 10th Muntazir Ali Matoo of Srinagar Chest No. 1532 Rs 1,000.

7th Category Winners among Sub Junior Girls under 14 years (MTB) cyclists 1st Yumnna Parvaz of Srinagar Chest No. 1839 Rs 20,000, 2nd Farah Ahad of Srinagar Chest No. 1806 Rs 15,000, 3rd Nabila Khan of Srinagar Chest No. 1830 Rs 10,000, 4th Syed Mania of Srinagar Chest No. 1864 Rs 5,000, 5th Taqwa of Srinagar Chest No. 11836 Rs 3,000, 6th Muntaha Javaid of Srinagar Chest No. 1812 Rs 1,000, 7th Rayeesa Zehra of Srinagar Chest No. 1817 Rs 1,000, 8th Sifah Showkat of Srinagar Chest No. 1840 Rs 1,000, 9th Wani Insha of Ganderbal Chest No. 1855 Rs 1,000 and 10th Wani Iqra of Ganderbal Chest No. 1856 Rs 1,000.

8th Category Winners among Veteran (Men) above 45 years (MTB) cyclists 1st Faheem Ali of Srinagar. Chest No.2007 Rs 15000, 2nd Dr. Sheikh Tariq of Lalbazar Srinagar Chest No.2006 Rs 10,000, 3rd Muzafar Ahmad of Srinagar Chest No.2029 Rs 5,000, 4th Asif Maqbool of Srinagar Chest No.2019 Rs 3,000 and 5th Parvaiz Ahmad of Srinagar Chest No.2012 Rs 2,000.

The Raffle draw winners 1st Prize went to Azan Ashiq of Srinagar Chest No. 918, 2nd Prize Irfan Ali Kanoo of Srinagar Chest No.394 and 3rd Prize wass given to Chest No.966 Mumin Nabi Bhat.