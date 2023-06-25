NC committed to empower women in every sphere of life: Rattan Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 25: Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), has affirmed the Party’s resolute commitment to empowering women in every sphere of life.

The provincial president was speaking during the day-long convention of women at Birpur, here today. The convention was organized under the chairmanship of Rajni Devi, District President Women Wing Samba.

Addressing the party workers, Rattan Lal said that the party has always been at the forefront of the struggle for gender equality, and it remains committed to ensuring that women in Jammu and Kashmir are empowered in every way possible. “Women are an integral part of our society, and it is our duty to empower them in every sphere – be it education, politics or the economy,” he said.

Gupta emphasized that women’s empowerment is not just a political slogan but a core principle of the NC’s ideology. He added that the party’s manifesto bears testimony to this fact, as it includes a comprehensive plan to address the challenges faced by women in the state.

Gupta criticized the ruling party for their inadequate efforts to uplift women in Indian politics. “The BJP has failed miserably in its promises to bring greater representation to women in Parliament and State assemblies. These empty promises have only shown that the BJP is more interested in the promotion of its political agenda rather than addressing women’s rights,” said the Provincial President.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Provincial Secretary, JKNC Jammu, called upon all political parties and civil society organizations to come together to support the cause of women’s empowerment. He urged them to work towards creating a safe and inclusive society where women can thrive and make equal contributions to the nation’s progress.

Rajni Devi, District President JKNC Samba Women Wing, in her address, said that true empowerment for women can only be achieved through education, economic independence and political participation.

Prominent among those, who were present there, included Pardeep Bali, Vijay Lochan, Ab Ghani Teli, Sarpanch Bharat Bhushan, Ashok Kumar Attri, Mohinder Singh, Sudagar Gupta District President, Swarn Singh, Block President, Bua Ditta, Block President, Joginder Kumar, Shehnaz Akhtar, Yashpal District President OBC and Jagga Ram.