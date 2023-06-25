‘Modern day Shravan Kumar’ taking mother on pilgrimage on scooter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Like Shravan Kumar from the Ramayana who carried his blind parents on his shoulders on a pilgrimage, D Krishna Kumar– a man belongs to Mysore (Karnataka) is carrying his 73-year-old mother Chudarathna on a pilgrimage not only throughout India but also neighbouring countries on his Bajaj Chetak scooter.

Being called by people the ‘modern day Shravan Kumar’, D Krishna started his ‘Matru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’ on January 16, 2018 on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter gifted to him by his late father.

D Krishna, who along with his mother today reached Jammu, told reporters that once he asked his mother about the famous temples in the country but her response shook him. He said that she had no knowledge about them and had not even visited the nearby temples. This made him realize his mother’s desire to visit the temples in India, and then he decided to quit his job in a multi-national company and set out on the Pilgrimage on his scooter all around India to fulfill his mother’s desire.

“I have travelled more than 70, 000 km through four countries with my mother on this scooter and visited all famous temples besides places of historical importance. I started this pilgrimage ‘Matru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’ on January 16, 2018 and since then we are travelling except COVID-19 lockdown period,” D Krishna told reporters.

He said that the scooter felt like a blessing to him. He felt that he had his father’s good wishes and presence in the form of the scooter, and it wasn’t just a mother-son trip; sometimes it felt like the whole family was there.

Krishna Kumar’s mother said that she didn’t get the chance to travel and visit these pilgrimages with her husband. But she is thankful to her son and called him Shravan Kumar for taking her to all the religious places in the country.