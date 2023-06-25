Kargil observes complete shutdown over alleged attempt to rape case

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 25: On the shutdown call given by Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, shops remained closed and no traffic was seen on the roads as widespread anger was witnessed among the people.

President Jamiat Ulama during a press conference demanded action against the accused who is already in police custody. He further said that the Police department should constitute a SIT to investigate the case on priority. Shiekh Nazir Mehdi further said that they are closely monitoring the case and if they find any leniency, they would be compelled to protest again.

Speaking to the media representative Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Sajjad Kargili said that they have the right to protest and this right has been given by the constitution. He further said the people of Ladakh are peaceful and they will never tolerate such incidents particularly the crime against women in society.

Sajjad Kargili said, “We strongly condemn the allegedly attempt to rape against the woman in Wakha. The culprit must be given severe punishment.” He said Police belong to them and they have no personal issues with them but to ask questions and make them accountable is our moral responsibility.

The protesters demanded LG Ladakh to intervene in the matter and ensure transparency over it.