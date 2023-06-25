Koul, Khatana, Andrabi highlight achievements of Modi Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: J&K BJP general secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul today said that the historical decisions and reforms taken by Modi Government placed India among the top nations in the world. He was chief guest in the Intellectuals meet at Tagore Hall here, today.

Celebrating nine years of Modi Government at the Centre, Koul said Modi Government had always prioritised inclusive development by focusing on the economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Koul lauded Prime Minister, Modi for the remarkable progress achieved in the past nine years, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370. He particularly highlighted progress made in infrastructure building, healthcare, and education, which has significantly benefited the people of Kashmir.

BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana while addressing the meeting launched a scathing attack on Congress and blamed the party for “murder of democracy”. He said this day reminds us about June 25 in 1975 when Congress Government had declared emergency in the country.

Gulam Ali said this was the darkest chapter of Indian democracy and politics. He said that BJP under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas and not the dictatorship as practised by Congress party.

Congress Governments gave only slogan of Garibi Hatao while in practice it acted to Garib Hatao while BJP Government is working with a single focus of serving the poor and making benefits of various schemes reach the last man in the row.

J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Darakhshan Andrabi highlighted the achievements of the BJP Government during past nine years.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Modi’s rule was the first Government to remove the ailments from the working system. Many unwanted laws were removed in order to make the lives of people more comfortable. “Inclusive and equitable growth of all Indians is the aim of Modi Sarkar and during the past nine years the actions proved it”, said Darakhshan.

Ex-MLC Surinder Ambardar, BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia also spoke on the occasion. They termed the democracy as the darkest period of Indian democracy. They said emergency had not inflicted wounds on the freedom of speech but it has murdered democracy completely as people’s rights were totally snatched. The programme was organised by Avtar Singh.