SARA organises training on Adoption Regulations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), Mission Vatsalya J&K, today organized a day long UT level orientation and training programme on Adoption Regulations 2022 at Gandhi Bhawan here.

The programme was being sponsored by Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, inaugurated the programme. She said that the aim of the workshop was to sensitize the concerned officers about the new rules and regulations regarding adoption. She said that the officers must ensure that what is being done is within the legal framework. She said that we as a society have to work together like a team and take forward the mission of providing every child love and care of parents so that he lives a normal life.

Sheetal Nanda stressed on collaborative efforts of officers of social welfare, police, education, health and other departments aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities of children in need.

Commissioner Secretary underlined the purpose of holding such training programmes to enhance the awareness level of concerned officers and other stakeholders, relating to the adoption rules and regulations as well as share best practices while applying the provisions thereof in the day-to-day work.

Mission Director, Mission Vatsalya, Harvinder Kour, gave an overview of the Mission Vatsalya and SARA. She said that all children are born equal and no child should be left behind and should get equal opportunities. She emphasised to look for any child who is in need so that the department will take proper care of his needs and adoption procedure.

Junior professional, CARA Sayam Bin Khalid, threw light on adoption regulations 2022 and operation of CARA Portal. He gave an insight on child Referral (Special needs children), inter country adoption of OAS children, key amendments in Adoption Rules 2022.

Junior professional, CARA Abhisarika Rai, also spoke on the occasion and enlightened the audience about the role of Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units in Adoption.