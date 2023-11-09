RMG International School celebrates Annual Day

*Education system must focus on developing inner, outer self: Priya Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Priya Sethi, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MoS Education has asserted that in the present day scenario, there is a dire need for an education system that focuses on the development of the inner as well as the outer self of the learner and due consideration has been given to this phenomenon in the New Education Policy brought by PM Modi.

She expressed this in her address as chief guest at the Annual function of RMG International School at Jandial in Bhalwal zone here today. Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP vice president was also the chief guest at the function celebrated under the theme ‘Mythological Journey of Yugas: Satyayug and Trityayug.

RMG International School’s Annual Day for classes 3rd to 5th dazzled with the brilliance of “Mythological Journey of Yugas,” a tale that wove through the epochs, embracing the splendour of Diwali and the sanctity of Laxmi Puja. From the churning of the cosmic ocean in Satyuga to Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana in Treta Yuga, the students portrayed a mesmerizing saga. Around 350 students participated in this event.

Chairman, Rohit Gupta, Director Mona Gupta, Principal Anil Pathania, Vice Principal Indu Kapoor, and the Headmaster Meenal Rathore were also present. Priya Sethi said that from the time of Rig-Veda onwards, Bharat’s ancient education system evolved gradually over a period of time and focussing on the holistic development of the individual by taking care of both the inner and the outer self thus delivering the best results.

Yudhvir Sethi emphasized that teaching and learning as per the tenets of Vedas and Upanishads is the precious heritage of Bharat and it becomes our duty to preserve and promote this heritage. Sethi said that such a unique system existed in this nation only and it not only ensured but guaranteed the best citizenry and the society at large.