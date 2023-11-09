YCET conducts workshop on Virtual Labs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET), in association with IIT Delhi, conducted a workshop on Virtual Labs for the students and the faculty members of YCET.

This initiative provided an opportunity for all students from 1st semester to 8th semester to understand and perform online laboratory experimentation free of cost. The aim was to provide high quality laboratory access in Science and Engineering discipline for students and teachers. The lab hosts virtual experiments for the students of all branches enabling them hands-on training whenever and wherever needed.

Er Loveneesh Talwar, Nodal Coordinator Virtual Labs, YCET Jammu, was the resource person for the workshop. He gave a brief introduction on the virtual lab and enlightened the audience with the benefits of the virtual labs in the current scenario.

He introduced the audience with the procedure of using virtual labs. He apprised everyone with the basic steps including website: www.vlab.co.in, three basic requisites: Smartphone, laptop and internet connection, etc. He added that Virtual lab is free of cost; there are 11 participating institutes in virtual labs and over 1300 nodal centers.

The event was summed up with a vote of thanks delivered by Er Manjula Sharma (Asstt Professor Electrical Engineering Department).

Jamwal Group of Educational Institutions (JGEI), Jammu Chairman Er Vidhi S Singh Jamwal; Vice-Chairman Shiv Dev Singh Jamwal and , Managing Director Er Renu Bangroo; Prof Mukesh Kumar Rana, Director YCET; Er Dinesh Gupta, Dean Academics, YCET and Chief Coordinator Er. B R Verma appreciated the initiative taken by YCET to organize such a workshop/

Pertinent to mention that Virtual lab is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India under NME-ICT, which provides an opportunity for all students to use virtual labs free of cost. This aims to provide high quality remote laboratory access in Science and Engineering disciplines.