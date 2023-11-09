Leh apex body resents new land allotment policy, says against people’s interest

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 9: The Leh Apex Body have expressed serious reservations over the new Ladakh Industrial Land Allotment policy and said it is against interests of locals and would put the environment at risk.

The decision in this regard was announced by the representatives of Lah Apex Body during a press conference held here today.

Addressing the conference, the leaders of apex body said after the announcement of new industrial land allotment policy we have reached to the conclusion, It is essential that our concerns should be addressed to ensure sustainable and equitable development in Ladakh while preserving its fragile ecosystem and protecting the rights of its tribal population.

The new industrial policy appears to infringe upon the powers of the Autonomous Hill Development Councils and is seemingly designed to facilitate the entry of large industries into Ladakh, contrary to the wishes of the local population.

This raises concerns about the policy’s constitutionality and its disregard for the views and interests of the people of Ladakh.

Despite numerous objections, the policy is being implemented, and it may be necessary for the LAHDCs of Leh and Kargil to seek legal recourse to protect the autonomy and rights of their councils and the well-being of their constituents.

The industrial land allotment policy is an important initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development in the region, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state and abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5, 2019, said officials.

“The main objective is to create employment opportunities, improve living standards of the local population, and promote overall economic development of the region,” they said.

The land shall be allotted on lease to investors initially for a period of 40 years, which may be extendable to 99 years. There will be three committees for the allotment of land on the basis of investment in plant and machinery — District Level Single Window Clearance Committee, Department Level Single Window Clearance Committee and State Level Single Window Clearance Committee.

The members said that there is nothing good in the industrial policy. No local stakeholders were taken into confidence before framing the policy. The public representatives have no say in framing this police, which is aimed to grab the land of people of Ladakh.

“The final approval of land allotment for setting up industries as well as permission to set up such industries should be made by the respective LAHDCs of Leh and Kargil,” the leaders of Apex body asserted.