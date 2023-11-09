Meg Lanning, architect of Australia’s supreme dominance, retires from international cricket

Melbourne, Nov 9:

Meg Lanning, captain of Australia’s all conquering women’s team, on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket after a decorated 13-year-old career in which she won seven world titles, including five as skipper.

The 31-year-old also led Australia to a Commonwealth Games gold medal last year and is the country’s leading run getter across formats with 8352 runs in 241 games (six Tests, 103 ODIs, 132 T20s).

Lanning, however, will continue to play in T20 leagues around the world.

“The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me,” Lanning said in a statement.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new.

“Team success is why you play the game, I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way.”

The success of Australia under a decade of Lanning’s leadership mirrors the invincible run of the men’s team in early 2000s.

Alyssa Healy, who captained the side in Lanning’s absence, could lead the side on the multi format tour of India next month. (PTI)