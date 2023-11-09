2-day Hindi Writers Conference begins at JKAACL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: The Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) today organized a 2-day Hindi Writers Conference here in Jammu Academy premises.

The conference on “IKKISVI SADI KE DUSRE DASHAK MEIN JAMMU KASHMIR KA HINDI SAHITYA” was inaugurated in a traditional way by presentation of Shaloka by Dr. Chanchalshama and Saraswati Vandana by Suksham Guleria & group, followed by lighting of ceremonial lamp by Dr. Adrash Prakash, Prof. Raj Kumar Sharma, Dr. Satish Vimal, Dr. Om Goswami and Bharat Singh, Secretary, JKAACL.

At the outset, the Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh extended a cordial welcome to the guests and audience. “Writers are the face of society, they represent the inner thoughts of the social fabric through their ink; it is indeed a special skill,” he maintained. He said Hindi is still a common medium of language to express your thoughts, just like English which is common at International Level. These languages work as a connecting medium among people.

Prof Raj Kumar presented keynote address on Ikkisvi Sadi Ke Dusre Dashak Mein Jammu Kashmir Ka Hindi Sahitya.

Chief Guest, Dr.Adarsh Prakash, in his address, hailed Secretary Bharat Singh for taking JKAACL to the new heights by organising such literary and cultural activities. He said that a Litterateur always serve his duty to impart values to the society.

In his presidential address, Dr. Satish Vimal appreciated the efforts of Secretary, JKAACL for taking Cultural Academy to new heights. He said that we have programed our vision of writing by reading the English literature and forgotten our Vedas. He stressed upon totality in literature.

Dr. Shahnawaz, Editor Cum cultural Officer, JKAACL presented Vote of thanks.

After the inaugural session paper reading session was organised in which Dr. Shiksha Rani and Naresh Udas presented their papers on “Ikkisvi Sadi Ke Dusre Dashak Mein Ka HindiKatha Sahitya” and “Hindi Laghu Katha ka Vartmaan Roop”. The session was presided over by Dr. Om Goswami and Dr.adarsh Prakash, both renowned Hindi writer and Historian.

The paper reading session was followed by Paper reading session in which Sheikh Mohd Kalyan and Arti Devi ” presented their papers on “Ikkisvi Sadi Ke Dusre Dashak Mein J&K ki Hindi Kavita” and “Ikkisvi Sadi Ke Dusre Dashak Mein J&K ki Hindi Ghazal”. This session was presided over by Padam Shree Prof Jitender Udhampuri and Kiran Bakshi.

At the conclusion of the event, Light Hindi music programme was presented by the renowned artists of Jammu and Kashmir like Dr. Chanchal Sharma, Supriya Sharma and Dr. Rakesh Kalotra. They were equally supported by Parshotam Lal on Tabla, Anil Raina on Flute, Rakesh on Dholak and Krishan Kumar on Synth. Mayank Raina upcoming talented artist from J&K presented Classical flute recital he was accompanied by Saptak Sharma on Tabla.

The was ably conducted by Uma Salathia.