Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse of her trekking in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 11: Actor Sara Ali Khan is an avid nature lover and her recent Instagram post is proof of this.

On Wednesday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few mesmerising images from her ongoing vacation in Kashmir.

In the pictures, she is seen wearing a top to bottom maroon sportswear.

“Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali. Now trekking par Main Chali,” Sara captioned the post.

Sara’s trekking images have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

“Adorable,” a social media user commented.

“You look so beautiful,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in ‘Gaslight’. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. (AGENCIES)