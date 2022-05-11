DC Jammu listens public grievances at Block Marh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa today attended the maiden public outreach programme under the weekly Block Diwas programme, here at Block Marh.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls established by different departments including, Social Welfare, Revenue, ICDS, Health and Family Welfare, Ayushman Bharat, Animal Husbandry etc to sensitize people about different center and state sponsored schemes.

Several delegations from across all Panchayats, besides scores of individuals apprised the DC about the problems being faced by them in day to day life.

The PRI members one by one highlighted the issues regarding their respective Panchayats which were mainly related to irregular supply of water and electricity, Revenue services, ration supply and related issues, Road connectivity, mining of minor minerals, installation of hand pumps, working of health centres, school education etc.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the PRI members, delegations and individuals and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of their genuine grievances.

She assured that the highlighted issues of public importance will be taken up with higher authorities besides the pendency and public service delivery slackness will be reviewed thoroughly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Weekly Block Diwas provides an opportunity to get first hand information regarding the issues/problems being faced by the people.

BDC Chairman Surinder Kumar; ACD Satish Sharma; SDM Marh Naseer Ali; DSWO Ajay Salan along with PRI members and other officers of the line department and a large number of people were present at the program.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also chaired a meeting of revenue officers at SDM Office and asked them to launch a massive anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the government land. She also directed them to initiate strict action against the violators under law.

She further asked the officers to strengthen the revenue services’ delivery system to benefit the people at their doorsteps.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the progress of work on the Jammu Ring Road project. The concerned official apprised the Deputy Commissioner that the project would be completed within the set time limit.