Sadhotra slams BJP for unleashing disinformation campaign against NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Jammu Kashmir National Conference senior leader and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today came down heavily on the BJP leaders for their ignorance about history of J&K and contribution of the NC leadership in making it as jewel in the crown of India.

Addressing the people at Thathar in Jammu North Assembly constituency, Sadhotra said that it has become fashion for the BJP leaders to give vent to their frustration by undermining the role of Dr Farooq Abdullah in nation building and restoring peace and tranquility in the erstwhile State, which they have reduced to Union Territory.

He referred to the historic presentation amid turbulence in Kashmir by the Indian delegation led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the UN, which included Dr Farooq Abdullah as one of the members, favouring resolution of all the issues bilaterally. Recalling Vajpayee’s famous quote that friends can be changed but not the neighbours, he said if the same is reiterated by Dr Farooq Abdullah, the BJP leaders cry hoarse and get rattled. “How would they react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled visit to Lahore to be in the company of Nawaz Sharif” he asked.

Sadhotra said the biggest beneficiaries of thaw between the two neighbours would be the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have been passing through difficult times. He urged the people to keep guard against BJP’s attempts of inciting passions on religious issues, especially in the run up to the 2024 elections. He exuded confidence that the people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of secularism shinning despite provocations.

Sadhotra said the gains of the NC Government under Chief Ministership of Omar Abdullah on all the fronts have been negated after the so-called double engine Government took over after 2014.

During the meeting , Gourav Singh Jamwal was appointed as Block President Youth National Conference Jammu North. Scores of youth joined the National Conference.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included Raghubir Singh Manhas, District President; Tilak Raj Bhagat, District Secretary; Chaman Lal, Subash Bhagat, Dr Rajinder Sharma, Ch Subash Chander, Pt Suresh Kumar Sharma, Pt Thoru Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Ghar Singh Corporator, Vikas Choudhary and Aman Singh Manhas.