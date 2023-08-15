Seven snooker matches of 2nd round held

28th Srinagar District Snooker C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: In an ongoing 28th Srinagar District Snooker Championship, seven snooker senior category matches of the second round were held here today.

The results of the day were Mudassir Ashiq defeated Waseem Raja by 104-02 and 55-28, Zahoor Khar defeated Muneeb Mirza by 58-49 and 56-30, Kamran Majid defeated Taukeer ul Haq by 79-08 and 70-38, Adnan Khan defeated Tabish Peer by 58-14 and 72-49, Irfan Ahmed defeated Umer Mushtaq by 48-17 and 43-20, Ahmed Hilal defeated Hilal Jagoo by 58-50 and 58-33 and Muzamil Ashiq defeated Murtaza Navchoo by 47-08 and 64-26.

The District Championship has been organized by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in Srinagar under the supervision of Umer Himayun, vice-president (Kashmir), Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association.