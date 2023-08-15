Conflict tag to Kashmir was great business for few: LG

‘Terror ecosystem being dismantled fully’

* Inaugurates ‘Golden Glory Eco Park’ at Sonmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that conflict tag for Kashmir for over 3 decades was a great business opportunity for those who filled their coffers and left the common man to suffer.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Golden Glory Eco Park at Sonmarg, the LG said that the conflict tag on the face of Kashmir for three long decades was actually a “great business opportunity” for some people whose first preference was to fill their own pockets while a common man was left suffer on all fronts.

Sinha said that the security forces are now putting in their entire energy to push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. “Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K,” he said.

“Gone are the days when they were asked to live the life on the directions of others. Some people want to revive street violence to get back into the business, but their plans will be scuttled on all fronts,” he said.

The LG said that a poor man has a first right on every Government scheme. “I don’t know why some people felt pain in their stomachs when we announced land for the landless. In the first phase, 2711 people were provided land under the PMAY scheme. Home is not just a home for the poor but a beginning of a long journey of fulfilling dreams,” he said, adding that “8000 more people of whom majority are Bakerwals are eligible for the land for the landless. If some people feel pain in their stomachs, they will have to bear that pain.”

Sinha said that this year so far, 10 lakh tourists visited Sonmarg and Ganderbal. “There were 130 home stays available in the district. Home stays provided a great opportunity for the people of Ganderbal to earn a living,” he added.

The LG said that lakhs of Amarnath Yatris were hosted by the people of Ganderbal. “I want to put it on record that all Amarnath pilgrims went back with a message of brotherhood, peace and harmony,” he said.

The LG shared the efforts of the Administration to maintain peace and accelerate economic and development activities across the J&K.

“We are fully committed to create business, investment and economic climate in J&K. State-of-the-art highways, rural roads and village-level women-led industries have registered a marked rise over the last few years,” he said.

Sinha said the decisive steps taken for adequate investment in infrastructure is rebuilding tourism for the future and Ganderbal has immense tourism potential to stimulate socio-economic growth.

“The Eco Park inaugurated today will add to the major tourist attraction in the district,” he added.

The LG administered pledge to the people and called for united efforts in taking the nation and the UT forward on the path of peace and development.

“We must set certain goals to transform our young generation’s enthusiasm, courage, and aspirations into actions,” he added.

He lauded the cooperation and support of people of Ganderbal in ensuring smooth conduct of Amarnath Ji Yatra.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated Universal NCD Screening under comprehensive Primary healthcare through Ayush Bharat Health and wellness Centres in Ganderbal. He also launched Ganderbal Chronicles magazine and distributed Kits among Sakhi Club members.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal; Sujit Kumar DIG; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and senior officers of civil, police administration and security forces, prominent citizens and youth were present in large numbers.