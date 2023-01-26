SAD objects to different yardsticks of J&K Admn to deal with MPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) J&K unit has expressed its serious concern over the discriminatory attitude and different yardsticks of J&K Administration to deal with elected Members of Parliament (MPs) of India, saying while Rahul Gandhi entered J&K without any hindrance but on the other hand Simranjeet Singh Maan was not allowed to enter the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club Jammu, senior leaders of SAD (Amritsar) J&K including its president Narinder Singh Khalsa, Inderjit Singh, Ram Singh, Balbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Harasis Singh, Tavinderpal Singh and Chanan Singh said that present J&K Administration seems against Sikh community as it had not allowed our Party president and also an elected MP Simranjeet Singh Maan to enter J&K.

Leaders said that under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, every citizen and political party has the constitutional right to enter J&K and to speak for the fundamental and democratic rights of the people of J&K. Not allowing senior Sikh leader and MP Simranjeet Singh Maan to enter J&K is grave injustice and discrimination with not only minority Sikh community of J&K but also with entire Sikh community worldwide.

SAD leaders alleged that by such discriminatory steps and selected approach, J&K Government is itself alienating our young generation and present rulers should not forget the sacrifices of Sikh community for the sake of independence of India and this entire region.

They said that political leaders Rahul Gandhi (MP) and Simranjeet Singh Maan (MP) enjoy the same fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India but by prohibiting Simranjet Singh Maan, the present Government has itself has created the impression that there is false normalcy in J&K and selected approach is being adopted to deal with Sikh leaders like Simranjeet Singh Maan.

Sikh leaders of SAD (Amritsar) J&K unit disclosed that very soon they are going to challenge this injustice and discrimination in High Court of J&K.