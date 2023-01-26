Mirchi movie night for movie ‘Pathaan’ organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: 98.3 Mirchi organized a ‘Mirchi movie night for the newly released movie Pathaan’, presented by Ruchika Makeovers by Geetanjali salon, driven by Wheelocity Skoda and production partners Chanderbhaga advertising agency, here today.

Mirchi ran a contest named “My name is fan” in which they distributed free movie passes through Mirchi Chaitanya, Mirchi Tani, and Mirchi Rohit’s shows as well as on their Instagram pages also. This contest was a mix of fun games and interactive tasks over which they got a great response from their listeners and the whole activity remained the talk of the town for the entire month.

The winners of the contest were looking cheerful as they got welcomed by the RJ’s and team Mirchi at the venue. The premier show was housefull, the team Mirchi also showed their gratitude towards the audience and their event sponsors.

The associate vice president of 98.3 Mirchi, Sumit Kakkar felicitated the Managing Director Danish Gupta and Ruchika Gupta from Ruchika Makeovers by Geetanjali Salon, Channi Himmat, Mudassir Nabi Sheikh, Rajiv Khajuria and Munish Khajuria from Wheelocity Skoda and Prince Khajuria and Jay Sharma from Chanderbhaga Advertising Agency.

The felicitation ceremony was hosted by Mirchi’s RJ Chaitanya, RJ Rohit and RJ Tani with an interactive chat session during the interval, as all three of them made the audience laugh their hearts out and made the event, even more, memorable.

The Associate Vice President of 98.3 Mirchi Sumit Kakkar extended his warm greetings to the filmy audience for always showing keen interest in participating in Mirchi’s entertaining and informative activities. MMN- Mirchi Movie night went with full zeal just because of Jammu’s movie enthusiasts!

He also talked about his brand’s never-ending passion of giving Mirchi listeners something to always look forward to and thus shall always stay loyal to this passion and thanked everyone present there.