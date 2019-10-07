Sabre rattling of “Jihad”

Shiban Khaibri

Colonel Akbar Khan of Pakistan Army who managed his two months old country’s first official ‘Jihad’ under his nom de guerre of “General Tariq”, was the mastermind and the one who led the Pakistan sponsored invasive herds of Afridi , Mahsud, Turi, Malakand and Yusufzais tribesmen in attacking Kashmir in October 1947 . So the credit of or the blame for waging “Jihad” in Kashmir cannot be parked at the doors of the confused Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alone since before and during planning the attack on Kashmir in 1947 , nascent Pakistan separated from its parent country India , had chosen three pronged official or state policy to grab Kashmir and they were ‘Jihad’, deceit and diplomacy . The plan had the blessings of Mohammed Ali Jinnah who was promised to offer Eid prayers in Srinagar near Dal Lake on October 27, 1947 . He wanted to have his stand and ‘resolve’ to “have Kashmir in my left pocket” vindicated . Jinnah wanted a full fledged non – disguised armed attack on Kashmir to grab it which was turned down by General Gracey (Acting Commander-in- Chief of Pakistan Army)which exposed him in his true colours.

It is worth noting that ‘Tariq’ met Sardar Ibrahim Khan who had earlier served as a legal officer in the Government of Maharaja Hari Singh , for finding ways to applying flesh to the skeleton of Jihad . The epitome of treachery and being untrue to one’s salt was seen in Ibrahim Khan’s moral character when he took pride in being a “young rebel ” and throughout 1947 and well before the actual attack on Kashmir, he got deeply engrossed in search of weapons to wage a war against the Hindu Maharaja and while touring Jammu and Kashmir extensively, was frantically attempting to arouse rebellion , again , in the name of and for the sake of religion – with the war cry of ‘Jihad’. Poonch, where Ibrahim hailed from, had a whooping number of 80000 ex-servicemen. The blind belief and the futility of getting diabolical plans succeeded can be seen in Ibrahim Khan meeting Tariq and declaring that just 500 rifles would be sufficient to “liberate” the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Tariq , however, was through in his satanic plans to have 4000 rifles arranged from General Headquarters of Pakistan Army which were distributed among the tribesmen and the personnel of Pakistani Army in plain clothes accompanying them in addition to different types of weapons they were carrying with them and the results are recorded in the history with the blackest inhuman deeds indulged in by the unbridled and wild herds.Sardar Ibrahim Khan later became the first ‘President’ of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

When Gandhi Ji and Nehru wanted to persuade adamant Jinnah against pressing for partitioning Hindustan, Jinnah had “Jihadised” his politico- religious alternative by threatening with a “Divided India or Destroyed India”. Gandhi’s all efforts of appeasement, right from ardently but quite unexpectedly going to the extent of supporting Caliphat movement to chorusing “Ishwar Allah teronam”and what not, proved futile before an adamant Muslim leader who openly spurned co-existence and plurality . On the other hand, Colonel Akbar Khan , who remained the chief player in the diabolical game, had drafted and well thought upon a strategy what he called “Armed revolt inside Kashmir” , a plan to strengthen Kashmiri people against the 9000 strong army of the Maharaja foreseeing that a sizeable Muslim soldiers in the Maharaja’s army would remain passive or desert. Success of the plan depended on blocking reinforcements from India and Col. Akbar Khan ‘s plan comprised of deploying Jihadi guerrillas to prevent this and Kathua -Jammu track had to be blocked.

D.C Rawalpindi had orders to collect funds, weapons and other goods for the ‘fighters’ in Kashmir .In NWFP, Chief Minister Abdul Qayuum Khan recruited tribesmen to join the ‘fight’ . Peers and other ‘religious’ men like Peer of Manki Sharif helped by promising Jihadis ‘hoors’ or virgins in paradise and worldly riches if they joined the ‘jihad’. There were several other plans and strategies to fight in Kashmir by exploiting religious sentiments and Jihad was the medium to “conquer” Kashmir. The plans were executed and killing, looting , burning and raping non-Muslims during and after attacking was justified which the herds whom Col. Akbar Khan shepherded right from Muzaffarabad, had lavishly but inhumanly indulged in .

Exactly after 72 years , Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated and repeated the “Jihad” in Kashmir after drawing a blank and meeting with failures on Kashmir from all platforms where his visit as Pakistani ‘leader’ was the maiden one. On Kashmir, barring two countries, no other Muslim country supported Pakistan and Imran Khan. It was Jihad started right in 1947 where the end of the mission was raiders’ defeat, fast retreat , infested with lice, carrying the booty of loot and in most of the cases towing women as the ‘remuneration’ against fighting the ‘jihad’ as they had been promised ‘reward’ in kind in shape of the loot of whatever their hands fell upon. Their fall and getting vanquished had been sealed there and then when on Oct 21/22 1947 the herds stormed Muzzafarabad to indulge in extreme savagery against humanity which they continued with in Baramulla, Domal, Uri and other places en-route up to Budgam near Srinagar before being chased and neutralised by valiant Indian Army. The fact , however, remains that the invasion of herds of savages not only traumatised a previously well settled and peaceful Kashmiri people but it also set a disastrous pattern for the relations of the two countries getting fuelled by 1965, 1971 , 1999 and the most lengthy proxy war of terrorism against this country for nearly four decades which is continuing even up to now.

A few days back, on his return from the United States , addressing an officially managed and arranged crowd , Imran Khan posed as if having conquered the most invincible fort and exhorted the people for ‘Jihad’ in Kashmir to “please” Allah as if he knew, even in the least, what pleased his Allah , if not everyone’s Allah as we know that He belongs to everyone and every creature in this universe belongs to Him whom He would never harm or discriminate against on grounds of faith, colour, language , sex or the country. “Those standing by Kashmiris were doing ‘Jihad’ and Pakistan would do it even if the world opposed it”, Imran told the gathering to ensure Allah was happy with Pakistanis doing so.Those who must have watched him delivering his maiden speech in the UNGA must have observed as if Pakistan had overcome and fully resolved all its problems , economic, social, political, ethnic , cultural and the only problem of their “jugular vein” Kashmir had to be ‘resolved’. That is why , he indulged in the ostentatious extravaganza of harping on Kashmir . Did he speak a word other than Kashmir ? Did he have any sense of propriety to speak with intent to question and even ask for rescinding the withdrawal of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370? What was he aiming at by launching apoplectic tirade against India, was either not known to him or he was kept in utter delusive dream world by his limited coterie comprising top Army hierarchy and some fanatics .

In contrast , Indian Prime Minister did not refer to or even name Pakistan even once or to Kashmir in his brief but substantive top statesman like speech, who in sharp contrast, gave message of peace from the same podium . A country which takes pride in having trained the dreaded Al-Qaida terror organisation by its army and notorious spy agency the ISI to fight and kill in Afghanistan and then fully backing the US post 9/11 operations in Afghanistan, possessed unique but dubious character , perhaps, again to please Allah. Such a country and any of its leaders should never dare to poke its nose in internal affairs of a sovereign country.

The country which its Prime Minister denigrates by saying that thirty to forty thousand fatigued trained armed terrorists, rubbing their toes with the ground were in Pakistan awaiting the next opportunity to do “Jihad”was conveniently fitting into being held accountable in International Court of Justice for inciting violent crimes as a fallout of the state policy of ‘jihad’ . When Pakistan knows that it would never ever get even an inch of Kashmir under any Government in power in India , all its claptrap and sabre rattling were laughable and ridiculous.

