Misinformation on Kashmir

Sir,

The commentators on Kashmir are either not well informed or have no understanding of the term ‘total clamp down’.

People are free to use landlines and use postal services for communication. Not long time back, postal services used to be the main communication medium. So it is a falsehood that people outside are not able to contact their family in the valley. People are free to come to the valley to visit their families; and the family members can leave the valley to stay with their relations. The Kashmiris from the valley living in rest of India have complete freedom of movement and expression. There are no restrictions of movement in the valley. Only restrictions are to prevent violent demonstrations that can result in human lives. So where is the lockdown in the valley

Prof Suresh Chander

Jammu