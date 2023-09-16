RVS iGlobal partners IRCS for First Aid Training Workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: RVS iGlobal, a UK-based IT MNC, in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Jammu, successfully completed a 16-hour First Aid Training Workshop at its Jammu-based Corporate Office.

The workshop was to equip the employees with essential first aid skills while raising awareness about importance of immediate response and preparedness in emergencies.

The programme covered a comprehensive range of first aid procedures from basic life-saving techniques to more advanced interventions and was conducted by certified paramedics and doctors from IRCS.

“Our collaboration with IRCS Jammu on this First Aid training workshop is a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees and our society,” said Vikrant Gupta, Managing Director of RVS iGlobal.

A handout stated that as a responsible corporate organization, RVS iGlobal believes in promoting safety not only within the workplace but also throughout neighborhoods.

The event served as a platform for spreading awareness about the importance of First Aid Training within local community.

The handout further stated that with a strong commitment to safety and well-being, RVS iGlobal collaborates with organizations like IRCS to enhance the knowledge and skills of employees and contribute to the greater good of public.