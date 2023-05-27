Rusted Landmine Two Grenades Destroyed In J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, May 27: Security forces on Saturday detected and destroyed a landmine and two grenades, all in rusted condition, at two different places in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The landmine was detected by the Army troops during patrolling in Malikpur village near the Line of Control, they said, adding it was subsequently destroyed by the experts of bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, the officials said.

They said two grenades were noticed by labourers working in a field in Mendhar town.

The area was immediately cordoned off by the police and the army and both the grenades were safely destroyed, the officials said. (Agencies)