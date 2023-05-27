LG Manoj Sinha Greets People On The Eve Of Jyeshtha Ashtami

SRINAGAR, May 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In his message, the Lt Governor said: “Heartiest greetings to the people, especially to sisters and brothers from Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. Prayers to Mata Kheer Bhawani for well-being, peace and prosperity for all.

The congregation of devotees from across the world at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple to pay obeisance and the festivity symbolizes our rich spiritual and cultural heritage and an inspiration for living a virtuous life, the Lt Governor said.

“May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to guide us in the path of righteousness and shower her blessings on all for years to come,” the Lt Governor prayed.