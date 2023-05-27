Startup Avenues Unfolded In 9 Years Call For Change Of Mindset: Dr Jitendra

KATHUA, May 27 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that StartUp avenues unfolded in 9 years call for a change of mindset.

The Union Minister said, the nine years of Narendra Modi- led government have been, without any doubt, youth centric but what is required is the change of mind set for optimum utilisation of avenues and various initiatives provided for the youth of this country.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing Y20 (Yuva Utsav) with the theme India@2047 organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra,here.

While addressing a large gathering of the youth, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, with a plethora of opportunities knocking at the doorsteps of the youth of this country, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is steadfast and dedicated for providing a level playing field for the youth at different levels. The best example being the abolition of interviews for the non-gazetted posts, more than 2000 rules scrapped many of which were hurdles for the youth of this country to grow, Dr. Jitendra added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, under PM Narendra Modi, the start-up ecosystem in India is now ranked third in the world with more than 100 unicorns has been possible only because of the youth of this nation who has aspirations but earlier did not have the right kind of milieu and aspirational environment as provided under PM Narendra Modi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Aroma Mission is attracting Start-ups whose birthplace is J&K as thousands of persons have been trained and several and huge amount of farmers’ revenue generated so far throughout the country. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir must see Aroma Mission as one of the best opportunities in terms of start-ups knocking at their doors as the purple revolution in J&K offers attractive start-up avenues for the youth of J&K, Dr. Singh added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, youth are catalysts of change and India’s future will be driven by the youth power as India is a youthful nation whose strength lies in its Yuva Shakti.

The Minister said, the image of India has changed due to the bold leadership of the prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding the Prime Minister has emerged as the tallest leader of the world, capable of handling any challenge through stable governance and administration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, before 2014, there were 145 Medical Colleges in the country and 265 more were added in the last nine years. Similarly, there were 725 universities in the country and 300 new universities were added. Road length of seven lakh kilometres was added in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna in the last nine years and Mudra loan of Rs. 23 lakh crore has been provided to the beneficiaries in the last nine years under Mudra Loan Scheme.

Dr. Singh further said, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of renewed growth and development and successful culmination of G20 Meeting in Srinagar is a testament to this change as the Government is committed to transforming Jammu and Kashmir.