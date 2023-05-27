Doda Admin Blacklists Contractor For Delaying Execution Of Allotted Work

DODA, MAY 27: Continuing stringent action against the contractors habitual of delaying execution of allotted works, the Rural Development Department Engineering Wing has blacklisted one more contractor from Tehsil Kastigarh.

The contractor has been blacklisted by SE REW Jammu for a period of one year on the recommendations of ACD, Phulail Singh.

In the last financial year, the Rural Development Department had blacklisted ten erring contractors for non execution of public works.

The ACD has said that the Rural Development Department has decided to follow a zero tolerance policy against the contractors who keep delaying the execution of highly important public works. “Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan has strictly directed the BDOs to furnish the list of the contractors habitual of impending the government works for blacklisting,” the ACD added.