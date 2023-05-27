CEO SMVDSB Honours Medalists Of Para- Archery World Ranking Tournament

KATRA, May 27: Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) today felicitated Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Jyoti Baliyan, the three archers groomed at SMVDSB Sports Complex, Katra who participated and won five medals in the recently concluded Para Archery World Ranking Tournament held at Czech Republic. Besides, Kuldeep Vedwan and Abhilasha Chaudhary, Archery Coach of the Shrine Board who accompanied the Indian Para Archery contingent to Czech Republic were also honoured on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rakesh & Sheetal Devi won gold in Compound open mixed team and Compound men open doubles, besides, Sheetal and Jyoti clinched silver in compound women open and bronze in compound women doubles. The Shrine archers contributed five medals for India in the total tally by which the country secured 2nd position in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO congratulated the achievers of the Para Archery World Ranking Tournament from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex for their spectacular performance with blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji who is a guiding source and exuded confidence that given the excellent facilities, expert coaching, hard work and dedication, the archers being trained at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex will also win medals in the forthcoming events of the archery at the international levels, thereby bringing laurels to the country, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the Shrine Board.

He said that the Shrine Board under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, JK-UT is committed to encourage the youth and provide them a platform to showcase their talents, as Sports Complex is being developed as a centre of excellence and impressed upon the sportspersons to take optimum benefit from the state-of-the-art equipment and other facilities made available at the Sports Complex.

CEO also exhorted about upgradation in Khelo India Talent Development in the Archery (Boys & Girls) Discipline at the Sports Complex from the Non-Residential Category to the Residential category in the coming days with an aim to create an ecosystem and promotion of excellence in SMVDSB Sports Complex.

Among those present on the occasion were Vipan Bhagat, Asstt. CEO, SMVDSB, Nodal Officer, Sports Complex, Coaches and Players from many disciplines.