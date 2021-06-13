Rs 7,622 cr released to States, UTs so far under Samagra Shiksha scheme: Union Education Minister

NEW DELHI : Union Education Ministry has released an amount of Rs 7,622 crore so far in 2021-22 to States and Union Territories under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for continuity of various initiatives such as free textbooks and uniforms, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the money will be used for free textbooks and uniforms, support for teachers’ salaries and in-service training, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives, etc.

The Union Education Minister further said ease of governance and ease of doing business has been the motto of the present government. He said the PRABANDH system was launched last year to help conduct the PAB meetings to approve annual plans of states under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

“It has enabled states to upload plans and everyone to view and appraise it from remote/own locations with automatic compilation by the system, resulting in consolidated recommendations and cost sheets. This was unimaginable in physical mode,” tweeted Pokhriyal.

PRABANDH is a significant step towards leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and manage the implementation of newly launched centrally sponsored integrated scheme for school education. (Agency)