Lady killed, minor injured in Doda road accident

DODA: A lady died while a minor boy was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Police Station Assar in Doda district on Sunday.

An official said that a swift vehicle bearing registration number JK02CC-8873 was on its way from Jammu to Bhaderwah when it skidded off the road and rolled down from National Highway.l, leaving a lady dead on the spot and also left a minor boy wounded.

He said that the deceased lady identified as Babita Manhas, wife of late Krishan Manhas and injured minor identified as eleven-year-old Rehan Manhas are residents of Gandoh area of Doda district and presently residing at Jammu. (KNO)