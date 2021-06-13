Employment June 13, 2021

JOB OPENING

Urgently require Sales Representatives/ Direct Sales Executives for Atta, Maida, Sooji, Rice & Spices for the entire Jammu Division.

Mandatory Experience – Minimum 3 Years, must have prior experience in similar products & should have knowledge of the Retail Shops/ Distributor/ Wholesale & Institutional sales Channel.

Salary – As per Industry Standards

Candidate should have own 2 Wheeler

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

Mob. – 9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

Required Full Time Cook

Required one full time Trained Cook (Male) for Residence at Gandhi Nagar. Accommodation can be provided for staying. Salary Negotiable.

Please Contact on Phone No. 7006552643, 7889879382

JOB VACANCY

Required MARKETING EXECUTIVE for godown management and home delivery for our new venture.

Send your resume at

19tenn@gmail.com or

Contact us at 6005-595385

Wanted

Cctv & Networking Technicians Electrician

Computer Operator having knowledge of Busy

Female Receptionist

Freshers can also apply

Location-Channi Himmat

Contact: 7006217900, 7006225226

Anu Placement

Services

We provide Full Time Maid 24×7 Part Time Maid 9 AM to 5 PM. Patient Care, Old Age Care, Baby Care, COVID Patient Care 24×7 Day or Night Shift Available.

Contact:

Mobile: 7889663466, 9906267040

REQUIRED

Tellecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English and basic computer knowledge. Work five days a week. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.

WhatsApp resume

or call at 9797535863.

Required Beauticians

at

Yes Madam

At Home Salon

Jammu

(Knowledge of Rica Waxing must)

Salary – 10,000/- Plus incentives

Call – 9682334087

JOB VACANCY

COUNSELLOR

A female staff with good communication skills for an office in Gandhi Nagar.

Send your resume

60060-12456

WALK IN INTERVIEW

A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executives for an Australian Inbound and Outbound process. Work from home option available. Salary 15,000 to 20,000 plus Incentives.

Minimum Qualification:

Graduation and excellent

communication skills are a must.

Contact: 9086422862

Care Taker

an experienced female care taker is available to look after old/sick lady.

interested may kindly

contact m. No. 9622403634

9682189971

Driver

available

For Light Motor Vehicles

Full Time/Part Time

Contact –

Mob. No. 7051419497

Urgently Required

Boys and Girls for its newly opened Company for its different post contact immediately.

Contact No. 7889743400

Required MR

NEED 1 MALE AND 1 FEMALE

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

FOR

NEW PHARMA COMPANY

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

CONTACT :

9419861215, 6005400611