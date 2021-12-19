Rotary Club celebrates victory of 1971 Indo-Pak war

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: As part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ programme, a mega function was today organized by Rotary Club Jammu Tawi at Rotary Bhawan here to celebrate victory of 1971 war.

Praising the strong Indian Army on the golden jubilee year of Indo-Pak war, Dr. Dushyant Choudhary District Governor of Red Cross said on this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour made a historic change on the world map, protecting universal values of human freedom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 1971 war lasted for 13 days resulting in splitting of Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh.

On this occasion Rotary Club honoured brave heroes of 1971 war.

Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan, Director Sainik Welfare Board and Brig Harcharan Singh, Former Director Sainik Welfare Board were special guests on this occasion where heroes of 1971 Indo-Pak war Capt. Mohan Singh, Vir Chakra; Col. Virender Sahi, Col. Rajinder Singh and Col. V.K Mangotra were honoured for the services rendered by them in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Contributions of Capt. Mohan Singh, who led his team during the operation at Wagah border on December 4 were recalled by Brig. Gurmeet Singh.

Capt. Singh destroyed two Pakistani Tanks, a minesweeper and a machine gun and set on fire Pakistani camp and other installations.

Mohan Stadium, a live statue and Mohan Shooting Trophy has been named after him.

Rotary Club president, Raman Wazir; Secretary, Ramnik Singh; Ashok Gupta, IPS; Dr. Parveen Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Balraj Singh and others were also present on the occasion.

The function was compeered by Alka Sharma.