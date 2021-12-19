Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 19: Accusing the BJP of having sold its every single slogan for the lust of power, JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said that multifarious acts of treachery committed by the Saffron Party in quick succession during its three year rule after its ascendance to power had shocked the conscience of the people particularly its political constituents.

With a lengthy unending list of compromises made by BJP for the crumbs of power, its leaders had badly shot themselves in the foot for which Jammu would have to limp for years, said Harsh. He was addressing a massive public rally at Barmeen in Chenani-Ghordi constituency today.

Accusing the BJP Ministers and MLAs of dancing to the tunes of Mehbooba during their coalition rule, Singh said that the people of Jammu were soaked with the sweat of shame on seeing the Saffron leaders crossing all imaginable limits of sycophancy. He regretted that the BJP failed to understand that its compulsion to collaborate with PDP in administration was required to co-exist with its need to confront its ally over fundamentals. It unfortunately divorced its bold promises and public interests and sacrificed them at the altar of so called ‘political constraints’ which was nothing but a euphemism for a selfish marriage of convenience, lamented Harsh.

While the Army was belittled and betrayed by the unholy alliance, the anti-nationals and stone pelters were glorified and pampered, regretted Harsh. He said that the Govt nod for withdrawal of cases against 9730 stone pelters who were earlier denounced by the BJP as Pak agents, while it was in opposition had created huge resentment amongst the nationalist forces across the country. And as if that was not enough, the BJP-PDP Govt came out with a new Rehabilitation policy for the surrendered militants that envisaged a fixed deposit and a fixed monthly honorarium for those militants who decided to give up guns after having joined armed insurgency.

Singh said that the cowardly conduct of BJP’s MLAs in Assembly and the statements of its MPs in parliament even recently have completely shattered the faith of people in BJP leadership who are now looking for a change. The development has come to a grinding halt and the unemployed youth are seething with rage. The farmers, the traders and the civil society is fatigued with its false narrative and empty rhetoric. The bureaucrats having failed to deliver, the people were eagerly awaiting for an end to proxy rule in the erstwhile state.