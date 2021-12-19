Pathania for developmental push in neglected areas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Dec 19:- Ranbir Singh Pathania, spokesperson J&K BJP, addressed series of meetings in Parli Dhar area of Ramnagar. While embarking on the golden initiatives of the Modi Sarkar – free ration, free COVID vaccination, gargantuan push under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Ko Bijli etc, he said that stage is all set to rewrite the development history of J&K.

Pathania said ‘justice should not only be done but it should appear that justice has been done. He stressed on giving a meaningful push to development in neglected areas.

He said that roads from Thial to Chountra Mata, Ramnagar to Chatrari-I, Ramnagar to Chatrari-II, under CRF were sanctioned and started in the year 2016-17. Although five years have elapsed since sanctioning of the road, the work on the same is lying in shambles with major part of the roads in non motorable condition and remaining portions languishing for forest clearance.

He similarly espoused for immediate sanction and start of work on pace of Sloh bridge to Thanda Pani. Whereas, Plassan to Bainsta and Bainsta to Pinger roads were sanctioned and commissioned more than 6-7 years back. But once again signs of completion of these roads are not visible in near future. He also called for immediately installing the double-pumping infrastructure at WSS Pinger.

He also asked for provision of adequate staff in the schools and health institutions of the area. He was also vocal about creating sports and recreational facilities for the people in area. It is ironic that the people of Parli Dhar are not connected to Dhar road. Link from Pinger to Manwal is not through due to forest clearance on the small patch. He further called for connecting Dugli to Bainsta roads and roads upto Kaa and Upper Pinger. He further sought immediate start of work on Dehari to Kanwa road.

He called for immediate start of work on Sulghar to Dalsar Khas road. Due to unnecessary issues arising out of tendering, allotment and lopsided execution of works, the project is lying in a limbo since the last more than 4-5 years.

He was accompanied by DDC Ramnagar-I Mool Raj, Kuldeep Sharma Mandal president, Raj Gopal general secretary Mandal, Karnail Singh Ex-Sarpanch, Sher Ali, Ex. Capt. Rattan Singh, Rameshwar Gupta, Shakuntla Devi Sarpanch, Swaran Singh, sarpanch and other prominent people of the area.