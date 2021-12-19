JKTMA holds meeting, discusses issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Jammu Kashmir Teacher Master Association (JKTMA) held meeting under the chairmanship of UT President Rakesh Singh and UT General Secretary Vivek Gupta.

The meeting was attended by all the District Presidents and Executive Members of the Association to discuss various issues being faced by the teaching community.

The most important issue discussed was of release of transfer list of teachers under ATD-2021 of pending districts including inter-district transfer list.

Singh while speaking has urged Principal Secretary BK Singh to personally intervene in the matter to release the list of pending districts under his supervision as some CEOs are reluctant to release the final list.

He said that tough action against CEO Kishtwar and CEO Rajouri may paralyse the free and fare functioning of Education Department at various levels.

UT General Secretary Vivek Gupta appealed to the Director School Education Jammu to strongly direct all DDOs to release first instalment of GPF of NPS Teachers as many DDOs has not released the same till now.

Vikram Gupta UT Vice President said that annual GPF statement of teaching community should be issued through respective pay centres in order to avoid unnecessary harassment of teachers and urged Principal Secretary BK Singh that there should be rule that annual increment of DDOs should be released only after they gave declaration that they have issued annual GPF statement to all their subordinate staff.

The Association also reiterated its demand to modify the circular no 10-Edu of 2021 dated 21/09/2021 and reconsider the cut of date as 21/09/2021 instead of 30/12/2020 for granting prior facto permission of distance education.