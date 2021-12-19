Restoration of old pension scheme demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) J&K has demanded scrapping of the New Pension Scheme and restoration of old pension scheme.

In a press conference here today NMOPS J&K president, Mohd Ashraf said that new pension scheme is not a favourable scheme and it mars the rights of a government employee.

He said that a government employee sacrifices prime part of his life for the service of his Nation and expects that his pension will protect him from financial constraints during his post retirement life.

“Pensionary benefits are the only hope of for the employees when they retire from the government job and are prone to face abandonment, ailments etc,” Ashraf maintained.

Senior vice president, Mohd Rafeeq; general secretary, Rohit Sharma and others urged upon the J&K LG to implement family pension scheme in case of death of a government employee as the same has been already implemented by the Government of India.