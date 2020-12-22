Roshni Case: J&K HC adjourns 47 review petitions to Jan 28

JAMMU: A Division Bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sanjay Dhar hearing the Roshni review petitions adjourned it for January 28, 2021 for hearing of all matters together as Court observed that all matters could not be heard and now the High Court would be closed for winter vacations.

On Tuesday, 47 Review petitions were listed which were adjourned due to poor connectivity. The J&K UT was represented by DC Raina Advocate General with Aseem Sawhney, Additional Advocate General who submitted before the DB that he was ready to argue the Review Petition filed by UT Government. (AGENCIES)