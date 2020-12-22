NEW DELHI: The Government has again extended the suspension of fresh proceedings under the insolvency law by three more months amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A notification for a three-month extension of the suspension, which was to end on December 24, was issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday.
The three-month period would be from December 25. (AGENCIES)
Govt extends suspension of fresh proceedings under insolvency law by another 3 months
NEW DELHI: The Government has again extended the suspension of fresh proceedings under the insolvency law by three more months amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.