Electronic collection through FASTag from Jan 1 at all Toll Plazas across J&K: NHAI

JAMMU: In order to promote the payment through digital mode and to provide a seamless passage to the fee plazas, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to strictly implement 100 percent electronic collection at Toll Plazas through FASTag from January 1, 2021.

Project Director, NHAI Jammu, Ajay Kumar Rajak here on Tuesday said that it has been decided that all the lanes shall be declared as ‘FASTag lane of fee plaza’ and user of the vehicle not fitted with FASTag entering into FASTag lane of the fee plazas shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of the vehicle. (AGENCIES)