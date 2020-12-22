DDC elections made it clear people rejected Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the results of the DDC elections have made it clear that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted for the Gupkar alliance and rejected the Centre’s “unconstitutional” decision to abrogate Article 370.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said the cadre of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) — an amalgam of several mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of J-K — worked tirelessly to ensure the success, even as the Centre “left no stone unturned to create hurdles for us”.

“Today’s DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for @JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported @JKPAGD which stands for restoration of J&Ks special status,” the PDP president said. (AGENCIES)