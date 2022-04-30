Romesh Khajuria leads delegation of WWEPC members to Paris

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU , Apr 30 : Deepanshu Khurana , second secretary incharge Economic and Commerce in Indian Embassy in Paris (France) along with Romesh Khajuria Chairman, Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC) Ministry of Textiles , Government of India inaugurated the Indian pavilion in the Foire De Paris , at Paris on Friday.

Romesh Khajuria , Chairman WWEPC, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, led the delegation of WWEPC members to France.

Romesh Khajuria, said that the delegation of Indian exporters consist of more than 70 exporters, entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers from various parts of India are participating in the event which will continue till May 8 . Twenty seven exporters through WWEPC, 15 through PDEXIL , some through FIEO and directly are participating in the said event .

He further added that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi’s vision that Government of India had recently signed the FTAs ( Free Trade Agreements ) with Australia & UAE countries and it will help to enhance our exports . He further said that exporters fraternity is expecting same sort of FTAs with EU countries and it will help to increase the export of Indian products.

Romesh Khajuria, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said that more than 10 entrepreneurs/artisans from J&K are displaying their quality products in the fair which is also focus area of the Govt. of India.

Khajuria complimented Indian exhibitors to pose trust in WWEPC , PDEXCIL and FIEO for participation in the fair. Deepanshu Khurana interacted with the participants which boost the morale of the exhibitors.