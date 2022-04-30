CCBL co-opts CA Joginder Singh as Professional Director

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: The Board of Directors of the Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jammu has co-opted Joginder Singh, Chartered Accountant as Professional Director who is senior partner of M/s JSVP & Co (Chartered Accountant firm) having three decades of professional experience as practicing Chartered Accountant with vast experience in Auditing, Banking, Direct and Indirect taxes and corporate laws etc.

Joginder Singh remained as Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Branch of NIRC of ICICA Jammu in the year 1999-2000 and Secretary for two terms of J&K Branch of NIRC of ICICA. He was appointed Additional Director on the Board of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd as nominee Director of Reserve Bank of India from October, 1998 to October, 2001 and remained Member of the Audit Committee of the J&K Bank Ltd for three years. He is serving as Advisory Member on the Board of various Educational Institutions/Trusts.

Parveen Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the Bank expressed that the appointment of Joginder Singh as Professional Director of CCBL will prove as a milestone in overall improvement in working of the Bank.