Dogri play ‘Eh Ghar Mera Nai’ staged in Academy’s festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: In the Spring Theatre Festival 2022, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Society for Environment and Modern Art today staged a Dogri play `Eh Ghar Mera Nai’, written by Shiv Dev Singh Susheel and directed by J R Sagar Poonam Sharma (associated director) here at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

The play “Eh Ghar Mera Nai” revolves around Ram Dass, the central character of the play, who is a retired Teacher having one son, daughter in law and a grandson. The daughter in law is eager and ambitious to send her son to boarding school while the father -in -law and grandson both refuse to accept her proposal. Ram Dass, the father in law of Saroj is very badly treated in his own house while he is the owner of his house. Finally, the son is send to boarding school. Ram Dass feels helpless because of being side line by his son and daughter- in- law and finally decides to leave the house forever as he thinks that it is useless to live in that house where the elders are treated like worse than animals.

The artists who mesmerized the audience included J R Sagar as Ram Dass, Poonam Sharma as Saroj, Suresh Kumar as Diwan Chand, Seema Devi as Kanta, Sandeep Manhas as Kartar, Sandeep Sharma as Sadesh and Aman Sharma as Sumit.

The set was designed by Sandeep Manhas while Costumes were designed by Poonam Sharma, Make-up by Seema Devi and Music by Suresh Kumar. Hall management and publicity was handled by Anita Chandpuri while lights were designed and operated by Ravinder Sharma and sound by Lokesh Chander. Paramjeet Singh Titto sang the lyrics of the play as a playback Singer.