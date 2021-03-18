Rohit completes 9000 runs in T20 cricket, 2nd Indian after Kohli

AHMEDABAD: Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the second Indian to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket after skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit achieved the feat when he drove spinner Adil Rashid for a single during the fourth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He scored 12 runs in Thursday’s match. He was dismissed by pacer Jofra Archer.

Rohit, who is one of the modern-day greats in white-ball cricket, is the ninth highest-run getter in the T20 format.

More than half of his T20 runs came in the Indian Premier League.

In T20 Internationals, Rohit has so far accumulated 2800 runs from 110 matches at an average of 32.41 and with a strike rate of 138.36. (AGENCIES)