Dr Raghav Langer assumes office as Div Com Jammu

JAMMU: Dr. Raghav Langer, IAS (2009) today assumed the charge as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

The outgoing Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, congratulated Dr Raghav Langer for his new assignment and apprised him about the functioning of the Divisional Commissioner Office and various other issues.

Assistant Commissioner Central, Kulbushan Khajuria, besides other Officers and staff members of Div Com office were present on the occasion.

Soon after assuming the charge, Dr Langar took a round of various blocks, sections of Divisional Commissioner office and interacted with the staff. He also inquired about the overall functioning of the Office.

While interacting with staff, he instructed them to work with dedication.