Honoured to be named among brilliant writers: ‘The White Tiger’s’ Ramin Bahrani on his Oscar nod

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has thanked Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for giving him his maiden Oscar nomination for his Netflix feature “The White Tiger”.

The filmmaker said it is an honour for him to be nominated in the best adapted screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd edition of Academy Awards.

The director is pitted against Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller of “The Father”, “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao; “One Night in Miami…” writer Kemp Power; and the team behind “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in the category.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognising ‘The White Tiger’ – it is an honour to be named among such brilliant writers,” Bahrani said in a statement.

“I want to thank Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and everyone at Netflix for their support; my producing partners Mukul Deora, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Ava Duvernay; my incredible cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka, for making the dialogue sing,” he added.

Based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize winning novel of the same name, “The White Tiger” follows Balram’s (Gourav) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India.

The movie showcases how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. (AGENCIES)