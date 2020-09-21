Road to peace & prosperity of Indian subcontinent runs through Kashmir: PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a full session of its seniors and party office bearers for the first time since August 5, 2019, at its party headquarters, here today as the leaders were allowed to step out of their residences after over a year.

The meeting observed that while on one hand, the internal situation of J&K was very precarious, the situation at LoC & LAC was also on the boil. Therefore, in the meeting, it was resolved that the party would continue to fight for resolution of the basic issue and advocate dialogue and reconciliation with all the stakeholders, as envisaged in the roadmap of PDP which has become even more relevant today than ever before.

Click here to watch video

“Party will continue to work for accomplishing the vision of our great leader Mufti Sb, who envisaged that Jammu & Kashmir has to become a bridge of peace rather than a battlefield in order to achieve everlasting peace in the whole subcontinent,” said a PDP spokesperson.

During the deliberations, it was alleged that post August 5, 2019 false semblance of normalcy was being created which in fact resembles the peace of the graveyard. “People are still shell shocked and unable to come to terms with what has happened. The situation has created a kind of a stalemate where nothing except all kinds of anti-Kashmiri steps like domicile laws etc are being pushed in a hurry. These steps are further adding to the anger and frustrations of people, whose resolve to fight this injustice gets stronger with time,” said the spokesperson, adding that PDP while fighting for every inch to restore the dignity and rights of people that were snatched illegally from them, would continue to struggle for the resolution of the larger cause of J&K under the uncompromising leadership of Mehbooba Mufti.

It was resolved that the party demands the immediate release of all political detainees irrespective of their political ideology, whether lodged in Kashmir or outside.

The meeting expressed deep anguish over the recent spree of the killing of innocent people from Shopian to Sopore to Battamalloo and demanded that perpetrators be brought to book and families be given justice.

The meeting was presided over by Vice President A R Veeri and attended by General Secretary G N Lone Hanjura, senior leaders Nizam udin Bhat, Muhammad Sartaj Madni, Naeem Akhter, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Muhammad Khursheed Alam, Advocate Md Yusuf Bhat, Safina Beg, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Syed Bari Andrabi. Aasiya Naqash, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Waheed ur Rehman Parra and others.